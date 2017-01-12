Greensboro News & Record moving printing press; possible prime real estate in downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Prime real estate could be opening up in downtown after the Greensboro News & Record moves it's printing press from it's nearly 10-acre site on East Market Street to Winston-Salem.

“We would consider selling if the right opportunity came along," said Publisher and Editor Daniel P Finnegan. "No one has made an offer."

Finnegan says the paper plans to move it's press to the Winston-Salem Journal's printing plant later this year as part of a consolidation effort by the papers' owner, BH Media Group. The newspaper's offices, including it's newsroom, will remain in Greensboro.

"The potential there in my opinion is a $400 million plus potential for that 10-acre site," said Zack Matheny, with Downtown Greensboro, Inc. "In that site you could have restaurants, retail, offices, for-sale residential as well as for-rent [residential]."

The property is listed with a tax value of more than $8 million. City leaders are in the early talks of possibly making an offer.

"I think the private sector needs to have the first stab at it to have this amount of property," Matheny said. "Let's see what they do, want to do, and in a year or so maybe the public sector comes in."