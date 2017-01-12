× Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a gas station in Greensboro was robbed early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the Kangaroo Express at 3302 S. Holden Road around 3 a.m. in reference to a robbery from business. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men entered the gas station and robbed it at gunpoint.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.