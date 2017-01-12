× Former Welcome Fire Department treasurer sentenced to prison for embezzlement

WELCOME, N.C. — The former treasurer of the Welcome Fire Department has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after being convicted of embezzlement charges.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Ginger Grubb, 59, of Welcome, will spend between 67 to 92 months in prison as part of a plea deal entered in court on Thursday.

Grubb had been charged with three class C felonies of embezzlement and two class H felonies for embezzlement. She was convicted of embezzling a total $353,591.10 from the Welcome Fire Department over the course of five years while serving as the agency’s treasurer.

Court documents said Grubb “embezzled and fraudulently and knowingly misapply to and convert to her own use, take and make away with United States Currency” from Welcome Fire Department, Inc. accounts at Bank of North Carolina, NewBridge Bank and “extended by credit by Sam’s Club” from Jan. 1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2015.