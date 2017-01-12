× Burlington police looking for suspect accused of shooting man in hand

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are looking for a man accused of shooting another man in the hand during an armed robbery.

Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Kevin Maurice Jones for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said the victim was robbed Wednesday in the 300 block of Apple Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and victim knew each other and the incident was not a random act, according to police.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts can call Burlington police at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a Text-A-Tip method.