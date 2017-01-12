× Body of missing woman found in wooded area of Burlington retirement facility

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area on the property of a retirement home in Burlington, according to police.

Cheryl Blanchard Flowe was found at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Village of Brookwood property, according to Burlington police spokesman Chris Verdeck. She was 65.

A Silver Alert was issued for Flowe earlier this month. She was not a resident of the retirement facility, but her mother was, according to police.

Police do not suspect foul play.