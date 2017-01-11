Woman rescued from burning home in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in her burning home Wednesday.

Firefighters got the call just before noon at a home on Cub Drive.

The woman, who's name has not been released, called 911 to say she was trapped in the bathroom. She remained on the line with a 911 dispatcher for several minutes, crying out she could not breath and fearing she was going to die. A few minutes in to the call the woman, in her early 20s, stopped responding to dispatchers.

Firefighters were able to get her out and transport her to Wake Forest Baptist's Burn Unit. Her condition is unknown at this hour.

The fire marshal and the SBI are investigating to find the cause.

A family pet was also rescued from the home.