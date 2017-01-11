Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

DES ALLEMANDS, La. — There’s no disputing it — this is a big baby.

LaQueena Hunter Grover thought she was pregnant with twins, but it turned out to be one very large baby.

During pregnancy, people would come up to her and congratulate her on having twins. Even her husband didn’t know what to expect.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” Grover told WDSU. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

After spending a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, Loyalty Adonis Grover is home and growing fast. He currently weighs nearly 15 pounds and measures two feet in height.

“He wears a size three Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a size one as a newborn. He wears 3-to-6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6-to-9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds,” she said.

Despite his size and 27 days in NICU, Loyalty is healthy and happy.