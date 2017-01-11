× Winston-Salem issues urgent warning about kerosene-gasoline mix-up at convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has released an urgent alert regarding kerosene purchased at a local convenience store.

Anyone who purchased kerosene from the Akron Market Citgo station, located at 3890 Glenn Ave., in the last 10 days should not use it.

Gasoline was loaded into the kerosene tank by mistake, the city said.

The city is not sure of the circumstances of how this happened.

Gasoline has the potential to explode if, for instance, someone used it in their kerosene heater.

