Video about North Carolinians’ reaction to snowfall goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man’s Facebook video about how people in the state react to snow is going viral.

In the video, Stephen Wilfong acts like a reporter who is giving an update on the latest winter weather conditions. Over the weekend, North Carolina received various amounts of snow.

The video was captioned, “the white blanket of death covered by the world’s 3rd best weatherman Miphone5’s Stephen Wilfong.”

From panic to “survival stations,” he highlights the winter weather frenzy that typically occurs.

Wilfong says the video was made out of frustration at how people react to snow.

“Everyone makes a run on the grocery stores for bread and milk like it was cash in a bank during the Great Depression! It truly is very comical,” Wilfong told FOX 5. “I also wanted to give people something to laugh about because I know they share my frustration.”

He finished the video with simple advice: “Get your milk, your bread, it might save your life.”

The video has more than 2 million views, 32,000 shares and 9,000 likes.