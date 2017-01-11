× U2 delays album release in light of Trump victory

The rock band U2 has decided to delay the release of their upcoming album, “Songs of Experience,” because of the election of businessman-turned-US President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band’s guitarist, David Evans, more commonly known as “The Edge,” said the group had nearly completed their newest album when “the election (happened) and suddenly the world changed.”

“We just went, ‘Hold on a second, we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,'” the U2 member said.

“It’s like a pendulum has suddenly just taken a huge swing in the other direction.”

The guitarist pointed out that the Irish rock group’s fifth debut album, “The Joshua Tree,” which is turning 30 years old this year, was released during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and American politics, another politically tumultuous time.

“It feels like we’re right back there in a way. I don’t think any of our work has ever come full circle to that extent,” he reflected. “It just felt like, ‘Wow, these songs have a new meaning and a new resonance today that they didn’t have three years ago, four years ago.'”

“We’re happy to take this moment to regroup and think about an album that’s so many years old, but still seems relevant,” The Edge said.

This is not the first time a member of U2 has spoken out about the US presidential election. The band’s lead singer, Bono, called Trump potentially “the worst idea that ever happened to America” during an interview with Charlie Rose.