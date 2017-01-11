× Thomasville police continue to search for answers in Fourth of July murder

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are still searching for the person who killed a 66-year-old Thomasville man on July 4.

Roosevelt Green, a father and grandfather, was shot and killed at his home at 1016 Ensley Street. His son found his body inside the home.

This year, the holidays didn’t come easy for Green’s family.

“It was hard, but we could sense that he was there. Yeah, his presence was with us,” said his daughter Beverly Green.

It`s been six months since green was killed and it’s something his family is having a tough time dealing with.

“He was just the go-getter of the family,” Green said. “As long as you wasn`t bothering his children, his grandchildren, especially his girls, he was just that all around guy. He never bothered nobody and for this to happen to him, it is just like a dream and none of us woke up yet from it,”

“I want justice for the family because I know what this has done to them. As close as they were to their father, especially the kids. I want answers for them,” said Thomasville Police Department Lt. Michael Howard.

Still, police are searching for answers about what happened to give the family a sense of closure.

“I don`t know if it`s because he`s gone but when I think about him I smile but then I get sad because I don`t know if I’m strong anymore,” Green stated.

Investigators say the winter weather has not impacted them going out and trying to find answers.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-4284 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.