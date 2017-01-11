Texas man accused of beating girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter to death

IRVING, Texas — A 19-year-old Texas man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter to death.

On Jan. 4, Allante Edwards called the police and said that Olivia Cangemi was unresponsive and another six-month-old boy was injured, FOX 4 reports. The boy is Edwards’ biological son.

The children, who had been under Edwards’ care since Jan. 2, were taken to a local hospital. Once there, Cangemi was found to have severe brain damage, bruising on her forehead, abdominal trauma and healing rib fractures.

On Sunday, the girl passed away.

Mother Jennifer Cangemi, who was out of town for work when the abuse allegedly occurred, says her organs were donated.

“She can live on through other children, and she helped about three to four kids already,” she said. “It was a very hard decision, but I’m glad three to four other kids are living because of my daughter.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for the girl’s funeral.

The page reads:

As you guys know, we lost a precious little girl. Her mother found out that she was a victim of abuse from the step father.. she does not want to get into details but we are still striving to raise for this precious babygirls funeral . I want her to have a BEAUTIFUL funeral for such a beautiful little girl Thank you all!!!

Edwards is facing two counts of serious bodily injury to a child. His bond is set at $100,000 and $25,000.