Prankster who vandalized Hollywood sign to read ‘Hollyweed’ arrested

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The man who allegedly vandalized the iconic Hollywood sign on New Year’s Day to read “Hollyweed” has been arrested.

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, surrendered to detectives on Monday, The Guardian reports. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

The famous Hollywood sign was mysteriously changed on New Year’s morning when it read “Hollyweed,” for a few hours. Officials say surveillance footage caught a person using tarpaulin to alter the sign.

“It took me two hours. It’s exhausting! Your adrenaline is pumping and then you just crash so hard when it bottoms out,” Fernandez told Vice. “We collaborated before, packed everything, trying to keep it simple and easy.”

The sign was not physically damaged, instead, the person behind the prank wrapped letters with tarps to change the sign.

Fernandez was released on his own recognizance.

He has a Feb. 15 court date.