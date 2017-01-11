× Police investigate shooting at Winston-Salem Hardee’s

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was injured in a shooting that occurred at a Winston-Salem Hardee’s Tuesday night, according to a press release.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. while the man was in the restaurant’s parking lot to sell items to the suspects. During the transaction, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and told the victim to get out of the vehicle. When he tried to flee, the man fired one shot and hit him.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.