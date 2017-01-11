× NC fisherman reels in massive black drum weighing more than 100 pounds

FIGURE EIGHT ISLAND, N.C. — A North Carolina man reeled in a massive black drum fish weighing more than 100 pounds on Friday.

Matt Nicholson was fishing on Figure Eight Island when he noticed the fish swimming underneath the dock, WECT reports. He then floated a rubber fiddler crab and got the black drum to bite.

After a near 30 minute battle on a 20-pound test line, he reeled the huge 52-inch fish in.

Nicholson said he didn’t get an exact weight because his scale wouldn’t count more than 100 pounds.

After the catch, he released the black drum back into the water.