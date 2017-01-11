× Man wanted in Christmas Eve homicide in Greensboro turns himself in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve turned himself in to police today after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Ryan Edward Shealy, 31, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Christopher Keith Daly of High Point during a party at Shealy’s home the evening of Dec. 24, 2016.

Police were dispatched to 5606 Old Fox Trail at 6:44 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report the incident. Daly was found unresponsive in the garage of the residence. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from a single stab wound.

Shealy is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The charge of manslaughter is applied when the evidence suggests that the subject acted during “the heat of passion,” the release said.

Shealy was released from the Guilford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.