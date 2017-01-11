Healthy family-friendly dinner ideas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reset your resolution to get healthy with four fast family-friendly dinner ideas. Meredith Williams at Pepper Moon Catering showed us how.
Chicken and Veggies with Spaghetti Squash
Ingredients:
- 1 medium-sized spaghetti squash
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Pink Himalayan Salt
- Pepper
- 4 tablespoons of canola oil,
- 1 medium, diced yellow onion
- 4 teaspoons minced garlic, with juice
- 3 cups of halved grape tomatoes
- 2 chicken breasts; cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ juiced lemon; or ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 cup of chicken broth
- 8 ounces of baby spinach, stems removed
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375˚F
- Poke several holes into the spaghetti squash and microwave on high for 5 minutes
- Cut squash in half along the holes. Remove seeds with a spoon and drizzle squash with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper
- Place squash upside down on baking tray. Place in oven and set the timer for 40 minutes
- In one skillet, on medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of canola oil and allow to heat up. Once hot, add onions
- In another skillet, on medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons canola oil and allow to heat up. Once hot, add chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper
- Cook the chicken breast on medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Turn off heat and set aside
- Cook the onion until it browns. Once browns heavily, add garlic with juice, and cook for a minute while stirring, so garlic does not burn. Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes
- To onion mix, add lemon juice and chicken broth and cook approximately 15 minutes until liquid reduces
- Add chicken to onion mix and cook until chicken is hot
- Add spinach and cook until spinach wilts
- Using forks, shred the inside of the squash. Place a scoop of squash on a plate
- Pour sauce over the squash and serve immediately
Lemon Squash Pasta with Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 large yellow squash
- 1 large zucchini
- 3 teaspoon of minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon of lemon pepper
- 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley
- ½ cup of chicken broth
- 1-1/2 cup of heavy cream
- 1 whole fresh lemon
- 2 tablespoon of coconut oil
- 1 pack of chicken breasts; chopped into slices
Method:
1) Shave squash and zucchini into a bowl with a peeler
2) Toss with one teaspoon of minced garlic, lemon pepper and fresh parsley
3) Set aside
4) To a medium frying pan, add chicken broth, and bring to boil on medium-high heat
5) Once boiling, add heavy cream, two teaspoons of minced garlic and lemon quarters and reduce heat
6) Simmer on low for 5-10 minutes until reduces by half, stirring frequently
7) Heat coconut oil in frying pan on medium-high heat
8) Add chicken strips and cook until cooked through. Browning is fine
9) Remove lemons from cream sauce. Add chicken to cream saucepan and simmer for a few minutes
10) In the pan you cooked the chicken, add the squash noodles and cook 5-10 minutes until soft and translucent, but still crisp
11) Add sauce and chicken to noodles and serve
Tuscan Shrimp with White Beans
Ingredients:
- 3 cans of Cannelloni white beans
- 1 to 2 cups of chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 1.5 lb 31-35 peeled and deveined raw shrimp
- 4 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 small thinly sliced serrano chile
- 2 cans of organic fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 cup of whole julienned basil leaves
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons of chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley
Method:
1. Drain the beans and rinse thoroughly. Put the white beans in a large skillet with just enough chicken stock to moisten them
2. Bring beans to a simmer
3. Keep them warm while you prepare the shrimp
4. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat
5. Add the shrimp, season with salt and cook for about 1 minute, tossing frequently, until they lose most pink
6. Remove the shrimp with tongs/slotted spoon to a bowl
7. Add the garlic to the pan and saute until the garlic browns
8. Add the serrano chile and cook for 1 minute
9. Add the tomato and basil and stir briefly, then add the lemon juice
10. Season with salt and pepper
11. Cook for about 1 minute, and then stir in the shrimp
12. Toss well and cook briefly to reheat the shrimp
13. Remove the shrimp mixture to a plate and sprinkle with parsley
14. Spoon the white beans on a plate and top with shrimp
White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 chicken breast
- 1 box of low sodium chicken broth
- 2 cans of white northern beans; drained and rinsed
- 1 16-ounce jar of mild salsa
- 1 16-ounce block of Kraft pepper jack cheese
Method:
- Cut chicken breasts in half and place in boiling water
- When fully cooked to 165-degree internal temp, remove from water and set aside.
- In a dutch oven, on medium high heat, add beans, chicken broth and salsa. Bring it to a simmer
- When cool enough to work with, shred cooked chicken
- Add to pot
- Simmer for 30 minutes