Healthy family-friendly dinner ideas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reset your resolution to get healthy with four fast family-friendly dinner ideas. Meredith Williams at Pepper Moon Catering showed us how.

Chicken and Veggies with Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized spaghetti squash

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Pink Himalayan Salt

Pepper

4 tablespoons of canola oil,

1 medium, diced yellow onion

4 teaspoons minced garlic, with juice

3 cups of halved grape tomatoes

2 chicken breasts; cut into 1-inch pieces

½ juiced lemon; or ¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup of chicken broth

8 ounces of baby spinach, stems removed

Method:Preheat oven to 375˚F/200˚C.

Preheat oven to 375˚F Poke several holes into the spaghetti squash and microwave on high for 5 minutes Cut squash in half along the holes. Remove seeds with a spoon and drizzle squash with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper Place squash upside down on baking tray. Place in oven and set the timer for 40 minutes In one skillet, on medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of canola oil and allow to heat up. Once hot, add onions In another skillet, on medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons canola oil and allow to heat up. Once hot, add chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper Cook the chicken breast on medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Turn off heat and set aside Cook the onion until it browns. Once browns heavily, add garlic with juice, and cook for a minute while stirring, so garlic does not burn. Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes To onion mix, add lemon juice and chicken broth and cook approximately 15 minutes until liquid reduces Add chicken to onion mix and cook until chicken is hot Add spinach and cook until spinach wilts Using forks, shred the inside of the squash. Place a scoop of squash on a plate Pour sauce over the squash and serve immediately

Lemon Squash Pasta with Chicken

Ingredients:

1 large yellow squash

1 large zucchini

3 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of lemon pepper

1 tablespoon of fresh parsley

½ cup of chicken broth

1-1/2 cup of heavy cream

1 whole fresh lemon

2 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 pack of chicken breasts; chopped into slices

Method:

1) Shave squash and zucchini into a bowl with a peeler

2) Toss with one teaspoon of minced garlic, lemon pepper and fresh parsley

3) Set aside

4) To a medium frying pan, add chicken broth, and bring to boil on medium-high heat

5) Once boiling, add heavy cream, two teaspoons of minced garlic and lemon quarters and reduce heat

6) Simmer on low for 5-10 minutes until reduces by half, stirring frequently

7) Heat coconut oil in frying pan on medium-high heat

8) Add chicken strips and cook until cooked through. Browning is fine

9) Remove lemons from cream sauce. Add chicken to cream saucepan and simmer for a few minutes

10) In the pan you cooked the chicken, add the squash noodles and cook 5-10 minutes until soft and translucent, but still crisp

11) Add sauce and chicken to noodles and serve

Tuscan Shrimp with White Beans

Ingredients:

3 cans of Cannelloni white beans

1 to 2 cups of chicken stock

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1.5 lb 31-35 peeled and deveined raw shrimp

4 cloves of minced garlic

1 small thinly sliced serrano chile

2 cans of organic fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup of whole julienned basil leaves

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley

Method:

1. Drain the beans and rinse thoroughly. Put the white beans in a large skillet with just enough chicken stock to moisten them

2. Bring beans to a simmer

3. Keep them warm while you prepare the shrimp

4. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat

5. Add the shrimp, season with salt and cook for about 1 minute, tossing frequently, until they lose most pink

6. Remove the shrimp with tongs/slotted spoon to a bowl

7. Add the garlic to the pan and saute until the garlic browns

8. Add the serrano chile and cook for 1 minute

9. Add the tomato and basil and stir briefly, then add the lemon juice

10. Season with salt and pepper

11. Cook for about 1 minute, and then stir in the shrimp

12. Toss well and cook briefly to reheat the shrimp

13. Remove the shrimp mixture to a plate and sprinkle with parsley

14. Spoon the white beans on a plate and top with shrimp

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast

1 box of low sodium chicken broth

2 cans of white northern beans; drained and rinsed

1 16-ounce jar of mild salsa

1 16-ounce block of Kraft pepper jack cheese

Method:

Cut chicken breasts in half and place in boiling water When fully cooked to 165-degree internal temp, remove from water and set aside. In a dutch oven, on medium high heat, add beans, chicken broth and salsa. Bring it to a simmer When cool enough to work with, shred cooked chicken Add to pot Simmer for 30 minutes