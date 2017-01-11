Following snowstorm, pothole patchwork may begin next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Now that the snow and ice has cleared, Greensboro city maintenance crews will soon prepare for pothole patchwork.

Street Maintenance Supervisor David Munoz explains while potholes are common following snow, even he does not anticipate a large influx because of repaving completed last year.

“It’s almost like a fifth season. Any time after we have a snow event we see an increase in potholes. It’s something we prepare for each year,” Munoz said.

Last year, the city repaired more than 2,500 potholes. As of Dec. 1, 2016, there have been 58 requests made to the city.

“ All of our equipment, our tandem and single action dump trucks, are using a snow program but they’re used for our regular duties, potholes, skin patches concrete work. So right now all of our equipment is tied up with snow stuff,” Munoz said.

Citizens can call the city for requests or use Greensboro’s Fix It App, available to Android and iPhone users.