First look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in ‘Urban Myths’

After controversy erupted last January over Michael Jackson being played by a white actor in an upcoming British television series, Sky Arts has released the first trailer for “Urban Myths.”

The series will focus on several “true…ish stories,” according to the trailer.

The part featuring Jackson, played by Joseph Fiennes, centers around a fabled road trip in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando tried to get home to Los Angeles from New York after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

When the casting was announced last year, a 1993 video of Oprah Winfrey interviewing Jackson surfaced, with the pop star saying he would not want a white actor to portray him.

Many on Twitter spoke out against the casting at the time, arguing it was not right for a white man to play a black man, despite Jackson suffering from the melanin-depleting disease vitiligo.

Fiennes told “Entertainment Tonight” last year that he too was surprised by his casting.

“I’m a white, middle-class guy from London,” the actor said. “I’m as shocked as you may be.”