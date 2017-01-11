× Firefighters respond to 2-alarm commercial building fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial building fire Wednesday night, according to Battalion Chief Brad Smith with Greensboro fire.

The fire is at 301 Orville Wright Drive, south of Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The fire was reported to Guilford Metro 911 at 10:10 p.m.

Flames have been seen shooting through the roof of the building, Smith said.

There have not been any reports of injuries.