Dunkin' Donuts recalls glass tumblers due to laceration and burn hazards

Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling their 16-ounce glass tumblers due to laceration and burn hazards.

About 8,300 of the tumblers were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September 2016 through November 2016. They were priced between $13 and $15.

This recall involves glass tumblers for hot and cold beverages, sold in three styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They are 8 inches tall and about 3 inches in width. The first style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid and pink plastic where the lid connects to the bottom of the tumbler. The second cup has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid, and orange plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler. The third style has a black and gray plaid pattern on the inside layer of glass, a black silicone grip with the letters “DD” embossed on it and a black lid.

Company officials have received 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the glass tumblers and return them to the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, visit Dunkin’ Donuts’ website.