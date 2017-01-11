Davidson County woman makes jewelry out of twisted metal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman uses twisted metal to create something unique and beautiful.

Val Anderson makes jewelry out of metal wires.

Her husband Tony also works with twisted metal and creates little trees.

She thinks the process is a great way to be creative and spend time with her husband.

"I get my creative outlet by making a piece that the best part is public reaction," she said. "We work together hand in hand everything we do. Most people to work every day with the one they love."