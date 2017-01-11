× Burlington police identify suspect in convenience store assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have identified the suspect who they say assaulted a 26-year-old man in a convenience store Monday evening.

Michael Wayne Spinks, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries in connection with the incident, according to a press release.

At about 7:42 p.m., police went to Sam’s Mini Mart located at 717 Rauhut St. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that the two men got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a weapon and hit the man several times.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and wrist. He was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Spinks is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $40,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information about the assault is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.