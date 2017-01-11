× 10-year-old Mount Airy boy in critical condition after sledding incident

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A 10-year-old Mount Airy boy was seriously injured in a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon, the Mount Airy News reports.

Surry County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident around 4:45 p.m. Officials say the child slid onto the roadway and was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The accident was the second of its kind to happen within a two-day period, the newspapers reports. Another child was seriously injured in a sledding incident in Pilot Mountain on Monday.

“Parents should make sure their kids are sledding at a safe location,” said Surry County EMS Director John Shelton . “Those activities should also be monitored by adults at all times.”