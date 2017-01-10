Where’s Sasha? President Obama’s daughter absent at farewell speech

CHICAGO — President Barack Obama's youngest daughter was noticeably absent during her father's farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday evening.
During his speech, the camera turned to First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia. Sasha was not seen sitting with them.
Immediately Twitter users began asking where the president's youngest daughter was.
The hashtag "wheressasha" began trending on Twitter shortly after people noticed she wasn't next to her sister.
Twitter users then began theorizing where Sasha may have been.
Some speculated that Sasha, who is in high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington D.C., may not have been able to miss school to attend.
Malia Obama is currently taking a gap year before attending Harvard.
Approximately 18,000 people attended the president's farewell speech, according to White House estimates.