Snow, ice forces pedestrians into the streets in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People who live near Phillips Avenue in Greensboro are walking in the streets, because their sidewalks are still covered in a thick layer of snow and ice.

"It could be better if they would clear the sidewalks and everything ... so people could not be walking in the street, because that's kind of dangerous," Lachelle Miles said.

Miles lives just a couple of blocks from her bus stop at The Renaissance Shops, but she says it takes extra time to navigate the icy sidewalks.

"I look and I step where I see ground or I step where I see the ice is not too slick so I don't fall, because if I fall it is not a good thing," Miles said.

Miles says she sees people walking in the streets every day. Tuesday night after dark, the majority of people coming to the shopping center were on foot.