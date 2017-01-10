School maintenance teams address issues related to cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Maintenance crews with Guilford County Schools continued their work to clear school parking lots of snow and ice Tuesday.

Multiple days of freezing temperatures also kept them busy indoors.

Crews conducted routine checks on buildings to make sure pipes and heating systems were functioning properly.

Crews also responded to calls -- including one at Kiser Middle School.

“We walked in and we heard the sound of running water, gushing water,” Principal Ged O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell gives a lot of credit to his son Finn, 7, for spotting the water as they went to the gym to play soccer after checking on conditions throughout the rest of the school.

“The gymnasium was the last place that we were going to check,” O’Donnell said.

Once maintenance teams were notified, they responded quickly to find the source of the problem.

Coil in the air handling unit located above the stage in the gymnasium froze and burst overnight causing flooding in certain areas.

Custodial staff and others helped to clear water from the gym and other impacted areas.

“If my son and I wouldn’t have caught it in that time, the damage could have been very extensive,” O’Donnell said.

Maintenance says this kind of issue is typically fixed the same day.

Crews also came in to make sure there were no electrical issues as a result of the water.