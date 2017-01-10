School district hilariously shuts down snow day requests on Twitter

Kids in Georgia hoping the year’s first winter snow would land them a Friday off took to Twitter on Thursday to plead their case, and they found themselves an able sparring partner in the form of the unnamed handler of @CherokeeSchools.

That’s the Twitter account for the Cherokee County School District, which claims more than 41,000 metro Atlanta students. The parry began Thursday evening as northern and central counties braced for up to 4 inches of snow, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Director of Public Information Barbara Jacoby explained the district’s thinking to 11Alive, saying the “kids are all about roasting,” even if Facebook-using adults don’t get that.

“We keep our Facebook page salt-free because we know it’s not the same audience.”

Highlights:

@scriv62 $1?? Who do you think I am, McDonalds? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@Prowlenson You are very ambitious! More school would only benefit you. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@juanitajaimess I have the club for you: drama. It's so you. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@ColeMcBay We know. We follow the news, too, so you don't have to. You can do your homework instead. 😀😀😀 — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@coleormsby Uh, the hashtag came out last year. Nice try on the burn, though. 🤣 — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

Alas, school was on as usual on Friday, but the campaign persisted, picking up steam on Saturday as the snow fell, and after the governor declared a state emergency.

Finally early Sunday, the kids got what they wanted: No school Monday. And the quips kept coming. After one student tweeted, “God Bless you. I will let you name my first born child after hearing this news,” came this reply, “Cherokee Schools has a nice ring to it.”

If I never let you get one in, would that be fair? Enjoy your snow day tomorrow (better see you on the 19th). #SafeCherokee pic.twitter.com/8RIKtpcrZ8 — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 9, 2017

This article originally appeared on Newser: School District Gets Snarky on Twitter Over Snow

More From Newser: