SC teen receives probation for shooting 6-week-old puppy 18 times with BB gun

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina teenager was sentenced to 18 months probation in court on Monday after he admitted to shooting a 6-week-old puppy 18 times with a BB gun in February 2016.

Demonte Douglas, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to a charge of ill treatment of animals, WBTV reports.

“There were 18 BBs inside the puppy’s body,” said Megan Fuller, a deputy solicitor prosecuting the case. “The vet could not remove any of the BBs due to the young age of the puppy and all did thankfully miss the puppy’s vital organs.”

Prosecutors say another juvenile was charged in connection with the incident, but Douglas was the one who actually fired the BB gun.

The dog, named Brody, recovered from his injuries and has since been adopted by a family.