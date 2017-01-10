Professional soccer player hit by car while helping stranded driver

IRVING, Texas — A professional soccer player is recovering after he was hit by a car while trying to help a stranded driver Friday evening.

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead and his family were heading to help a friend whose car was stuck when he stumbled upon another person who needed help. When he got out of his car, a vehicle spun on the icy road and hit him, FOX 4 reports.

Get well soon, @rmhollingshead! His son Huck is helping ease the pain. pic.twitter.com/TwtQoFjbXu — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2017

“He got hit and went 30 feet in the air, landed and his first thought was, ‘I’m probably dead,’” said teammate Tesho Akindele.

He fractured three cervical vertebrae and will be in a neck brace for the next six to eight weeks.

Hollinshead will miss the next several months as he recovers.