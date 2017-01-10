× Police identify teenager critically injured in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the teenager who was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro early Monday morning.

At about 1:05 a.m., Jose William Menjivar-Lopez, 17, was walking in the roadway near the intersection of Hewitt Street and Cranbrook Street when he was struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the driver fled the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is gray or silver in color and has front-end damage, but that all windows are intact.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.