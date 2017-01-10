People turn to detox diets at the start of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Losing weight is a common New Year’s resolution. Detox diets are becoming popular to jump start losing weight.

Triad businesses that specialize in detox programs are busy with eager customers interested in learning more about their programs and products.

Juicing and cleanse programs are popular detox trends. Businesses that specialize in these products say customers benefit from weight loss and a spike in energy.

Registered Dietitian Annette Frain, with Wake Forest Baptist Health, says while there may be short-term benefits in detox diets, people should strive for long-term solutions when it comes to weight management and feeling energized.

Frain suggest the help of a dietitian and eating more fruits and vegetables.