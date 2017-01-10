× High Point man dragged officer during traffic stop, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was charged with attempted murder after he dragged a High Point officer with his car for about a quarter-mile while trying to flee from a traffic stop, police say.

Friday morning, High Point Police Officer David Six pulled over 31-year-old Jahmare Maurice Pryce. When he walked up to the 2016 Nissan Maxima, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he saw the drug inside the car, he attempted to arrest him.

Officer Six then ordered Pryce to turn off the car and get out. That’s when the two started arguing and Pryce attempted to start the vehicle.

As he did, the officer reached inside the vehicle to stop him and Pyrce began to speed away.

Police say Six was dragged down the street for about a quarter-mile before the vehicle ran off the road and crashed through a chain-link fence. The car then continued to drive across the Blair Park Golf Course until it struck a rock and overturned.

While being dragged, the officer was able to jump into the vehicle.

Several officers responded to the scene, removed Six from the vehicle and took Pryce into custody.

Six was taken to the hospital with a back injury.

Pryce is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of marijuana, fleeing/eluding arrest, reckless driving to endanger and vandalism.

He is currently at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center but will be taken to the Guilford County Jail once he is released. He is under a $1.03 million bond.