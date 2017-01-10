× Flight grounded after snake found hanging from cargo hold

MUSCAT, Oman — These are the types of things that nightmares are made of.

An Air Emirates flight had to be grounded after a large snake was discovered hanging from a cargo hold, BBC reports.

Officials say the snake was discovered before passengers boarded the flight, which was headed from Muscat to Dubai. The plane was thoroughly searched before it took off several hours later.

“Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017, was canceled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding,” according to the Khaleej Times.

The airline did not specify what type of snake it was or if it was dangerous.