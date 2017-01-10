Cashier buys 90-year-old shopper a rose for her birthday

ATHENS, Ohio — The picture of a cashier’s loving gesture towards a 90-year-old woman who was shopping for her birthday cake with her granddaughter has gone viral.

On Wednesday, Jeannettea Hollingshead was shopping at an Ohio-area Kroger and looking to buy her grandmother a cake for her birthday. As she was shopping, Hollingshead met a cashier who took interest in her grandmother’s big day.

“He asked about the cake, and when I told him about Gramma, he exclaimed, ‘Wait right here just a minute please!’ and walked away,” Hollingshead in a Facebook post.

A minute later, he returned with a rose he had purchased at the store’s flower stand.

Taken aback by the gesture, Hollingshead took a picture of the two together.

“This young man, Wes, went above and beyond, and his act of kindness really made Gramma’s day,” the post read. “I hope this message gets to you, and I hope someone at corporate recognizes him for this!”

