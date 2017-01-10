× Carl Edwards to forgo 2017 season to pursue other interests

NASCAR star Carl Edwards will forgo the 2017 season to pursue other interests, Fox Sports reports.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing is expected to announce 37-year-old Edwards’ decision. Daniel Suarez, reigning champion of the Xfinity Series, will replace Edwards as the driver of the No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota.

In his career, Edwards has 445 starts, with 28 race victories and 124 top fives.

Achievements:

2007 NASCAR Busch Series champion

2011 NASCAR Spring All-Star Race champion

2007 Prelude to the Dream winner

2015 Coca-Cola 600 winner

2015 Bojangles’ Southern 500 winner

Team representatives declined to comment on the matter and additional details are not currently available.

