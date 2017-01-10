Burlington police searching for suspect in convenience store assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 26-year-old man in a convenience store Monday evening.

At about 7:42 p.m., police went to Sam’s Mini Mart located at 717 Rauhut St. in reference to an assault, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers learned that the two got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a weapon and hit the man several times.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and wrist. He was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.