85-year-old man uses his cane to save women from burning car

BURLESON, Texas — An 85-year-old Texas man is being called a hero after he helped save two women from a burning car.

A 22-year-old woman was driving around a curb when she lost control of the vehicle and flipped into Lindell Marbut’s driveway, FOX 4 reports.

As the fiery crash began to unfold, Marbut sprang into action.

“When I got back over here this way, he was beating on the front windshield with a cane,” said Marbut’s caretaker Sondra Young.

After beating the windshield, the woman was able to grab the cane and be pulled out of the vehicle.

The duo was also able to pull the passenger out of the car and away from the flames.

Safety officials say the women have serious internal injuries but are expected to recover.

“I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody’s life. I’d do it again if I had to,” Marbut said. Amazing. 2 women pulled from a burning car by an 85-year old man & his caretaker. You never know the strength within. Story at 9 on @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/mAD8NuFkwf — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) January 8, 2017