× 47-point buck shot in Tennessee to become world record

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennesee man took a step towards making history Monday after wildlife officials scored a deer he shot last year.

Stephen Tucker, 26, shot the “Tennessee Tucker Buck” in November, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

After an initial score in November indicated the 47-point buck might be a world record for a non-typical deer rack, Boone and Crockett officials scored it as 312 3/8 Monday.

This one would surpass the previous record, 307 5/8 by 15-year-old Tony Lovsteun of Iowa, WREG reports.

“I have truly been blessed and I am very thankful,” Tucker said. “I have had a lot of phones calls and questions and have tried to be patient waiting through the process. I am very appreciative to my family, friends, and the TWRA, especially Capt. Dale Grandstaff, who has led me through the process. I believe he has been as excited about it as I have.”

The buck will be measured again at an awards banquet in 2019, where it could then be certified as a legitimate world record.