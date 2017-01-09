× Winter storm, cold cause death of man in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The winter storm and cold claimed the life of a man in Surry County, according to EMS Director John Shelton.

The incident was reported at 8:46 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mahone Street, east of Mount Airy.

A man went outside and fell, Shelton said. The man was lightly dressed and, although he was able to get inside the house, he died from hypothermia and other health issues.

The man’s identity has not been released and Shelton could not release any additional details about the incident.