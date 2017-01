Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- With temperatures still lingering in the single digits Monday, crews in Alamance County mainly focused on treating side streets.

Public Works was busy from the early morning until 4 p.m. salting roads in residential neighborhoods. Major roads in and out of the city are clear, but the slush and snow will freeze overnight.

Crews hope temperatures creeping above freezing Tuesday will give them an opportunity to plow.