Summerfield elementary student performs, composes his own music

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. -- One local elementary school student is taking his talents to the next level.

Gabriel Irving, a 6th-grade student at Summerfield Charter Academy, composes his own music and loves to perform in front of others.

Soon, he will be performing his original song called "Let Your Imagination Fly" in front of a large audience at the National PTA Reflections Showcase in Washington, D.C.

He's performed in front of his school and the Guilford County Board of Education, now, his sights are set higher.

He says he is nervous about performing at the Showcase, but knows he will be fine because he is doing what he loves.

The 11-year-old student comes from a family of musicians and has been playing drums since he was two years old.

