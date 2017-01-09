× Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington woman, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Burlington police are asking for public assistance in locating 65-year-old Cheryl Blanchard Flowe.

Flowe is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes, the release said. Flowe walks with a limp to her left side.

Flowe is known to suffer from cognitive issues and may be without her medication, the release said.

Anyone with information on where Flowe is can contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.