Piedmont communities say ‘thank you’ to law enforcement

Posted 5:46 pm, January 9, 2017

Law enforcement officers spend their lives protecting and serving communities, but Jan. 9, communities wanted to return the favor for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Multiple food chains and restaurants in Alamance County offered free meals to troopers, officers and deputies in uniform to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

The Greensboro Police Department received invitations for church community suppers and also received thank you notes from people in the community.