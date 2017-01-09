× Multiple Piedmont school districts closed Tuesday due to winter weather conditions

Several school districts across the Piedmont Triad will be closed on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions.

So far, the following districts have decided to close Tuesday: Guilford County, Davidson County

Visit FOX8’s Closings and Delays page for the latest closings, updated every five minutes.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season.

Roadway conditions remain icy and dangerous, especially on secondary roads.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper-30s.

Triad temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. But showers will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-60s.