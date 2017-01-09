Many roads not bus-ready in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Schools in Guilford County are closed Tuesday as ongoing freezing temperatures have kept many secondary roads covered in snow and ice.

“That’s a major concern for us,” said Jeff Harris, Guilford County Schools director of transportation.

There are many secondary roads that school buses and other drivers (faculty, parents and students) rely on.

Thacker Dairy Road is an area the school system uses to gauge how well conditions have improved overall.

“We know that if this road is clear, then pretty much everything in Guilford County is clear,” Harris said.

Other secondary roads school buses and drivers frequently travel include Lee Street and Alamance Church Road.

Both areas were not clear of snow and ice Monday.

Harris says buses will be prepped Tuesday afternoon for Wednesday -- should conditions improve enough to have classes.

Several other Piedmont school districts are closed Tuesday because of similar conditions.