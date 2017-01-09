× Man injured in hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro early Monday morning.

At about 1:05 a.m., police responded to Hewitt Street near Cranbrook Street in reference to a hit-and-run, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person was struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.