Illinois man gets 22 years in jail after stealing TV remote control

WHEATON, Illinois — An Illinois man was sentenced to 22 years in jail after he stole a TV remote control from the common area of an apartment complex.

On Aug. 1, 2015, 35-year-old Eric Bramwell walked into the apartment building and stole the remote, the Chicago Tribune reports. While at the complex, police say he dropped a glove, and a DNA sample matched in a convicted felon database linked authorities to him.

On Wednesday, he was harshly sentenced due to past criminal activities and because he “repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law.” He has to serve at least half the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“Mr. Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him,” said State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences. That’s not how it works, as Mr. Bramwell has now found out.”

Prosecutors say Bramwell committed additional robberies at six apartment complexes.