Greensboro man accused of internet crimes against child

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with solicitation of a child by computer on Friday, according to a press release.

Andrew Kenton Jones, 38, was arrested by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children special investigator following an investigation.

Jones was brought before a Guilford County magistrate and placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. He has a Feb. 10 court date in Rockingham County.