Greensboro crews working to clear neighborhood streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro City Streets crews are still working to clear icy neighborhood roads.

Bryce Carter has been a plow truck driver for nine years. Carter is working on a section of Greensboro near UNCG of about 25 streets.

"It's so cold and it kind of packs after people have been driving on it, so we have to work on it and kind of scrape and scrape until you actually get to bare pavement." he said. That means Carter and other drivers are making multiple trips down the same road.

Carter says after four days of long shifts he is worn out. "The first day, you know, you're full of energy and then, little by little, working those 12 hours it becomes draining."

But knows he has a job to do.

"You may stop, stretch, get something to eat, something to drink, but you're right back on it cause you've got to get this done, you have to get it done," he said.

Monday, Carter was working on the priority two streets, many of which are still ice-covered.

"One of the good things that it'd be good for citizens to understand, is that nobody is trying to ignore your street, but there is a process of how we do it," he said.